Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $955,000 Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in J2 Global by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in J2 Global by 209.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in J2 Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

In other J2 Global news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $102.42 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

