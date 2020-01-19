Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $817,000 in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 29.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RILY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of RILY opened at $25.87 on Friday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,303,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,895,918 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

