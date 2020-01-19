Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $109,904,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,919,000 after purchasing an additional 363,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 316.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 308,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $21,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPR. UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.98.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.