Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.39.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.