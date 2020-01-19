Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 388,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 303,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 204,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 139,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.66.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $447.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

