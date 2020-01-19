Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 11,836 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 123.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458,588 shares of company stock valued at $126,354,486 in the last 90 days. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

