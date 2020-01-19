Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

AGM opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $894.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.