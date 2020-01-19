Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,275 shares of company stock worth $6,766,382. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

