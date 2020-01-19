Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 14,901 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACNB by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ACNB by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ACNB by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACNB stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.18. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

