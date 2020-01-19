Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

