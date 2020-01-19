Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 95,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5,562.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

DRH stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

