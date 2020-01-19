Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$215.00 at Cormark

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. TD Securities lowered Boyd Group Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$215.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BYD stock opened at C$222.86 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$201.63 and a 52 week high of C$224.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 58.80.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$562.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 4.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

