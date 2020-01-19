Brokerages Anticipate E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will post sales of $677.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.32 million to $678.00 million. E*TRADE Financial posted sales of $735.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

