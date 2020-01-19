Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ares Management Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARES. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

ARES opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,887,000 after buying an additional 1,213,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 548.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after buying an additional 3,747,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 138.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 905,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 129,398 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

