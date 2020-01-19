Brokers Issue Forecasts for PolyOne Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56.

POL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

NYSE POL opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PolyOne has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

