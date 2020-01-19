Brokers Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $14.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.29. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $308.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $257.49 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.81.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 255.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

