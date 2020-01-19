Brokers Offer Predictions for WSP Global Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSP. Desjardins upped their target price on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.15.

WSP Global stock opened at C$94.01 on Friday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$62.82 and a 12 month high of C$95.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$89.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27.

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 1,000 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,400. Also, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,626.60.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

