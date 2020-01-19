Brokers Set Expectations for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.