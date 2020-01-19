CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE CAE opened at C$38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 30.71. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$26.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.5583901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.