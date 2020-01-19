Canaccord Genuity Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$10.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDO. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.98.

TSE:WDO opened at C$8.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.51. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton bought 22,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,785.12. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at C$309,960.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

