Carnival plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Carnival has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Carnival stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $58.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUK shares. UBS Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

