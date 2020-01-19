Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $213.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $213.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.67.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,232,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,882,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 857,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 187,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

