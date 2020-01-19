Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.03. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,404.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $150,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

