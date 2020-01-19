Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Shares Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 933,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 70,998 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 684,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 181,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 145,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CETV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

CETV opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.20. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.85 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 50.08%.

Central European Media Enterprises Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

