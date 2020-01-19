Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

