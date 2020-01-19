Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

