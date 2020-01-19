Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $970.00 to $975.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $877.36 and last traded at $877.30, with a volume of 15298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $870.24.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $820.03.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,209 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $837.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $804.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

