CIBC Boosts Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$75.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.92.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$70.85 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of C$54.46 and a twelve month high of C$70.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9557256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.63%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

