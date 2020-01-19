Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

