Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 284.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

