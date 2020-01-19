Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,095.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,095 ($40.71) and last traded at GBX 3,060 ($40.25), with a volume of 3561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,010 ($39.59).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CKN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clarkson from GBX 2,963 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $933.90 million and a P/E ratio of 30.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,875.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,654.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.