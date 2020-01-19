Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Position Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.