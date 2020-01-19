Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.23. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $784,375 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

