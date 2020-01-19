Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 566,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.