Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 6,792 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in ANSYS by 73.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $270.28 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $157.01 and a one year high of $270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

