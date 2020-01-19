Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 144,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.