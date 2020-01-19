Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,991 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793,667 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 60.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

