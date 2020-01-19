Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $5.11 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,499 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

