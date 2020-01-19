Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $183.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

