Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 24,290 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

TXN stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

