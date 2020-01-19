Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,751 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,817,000 after buying an additional 8,985,980 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,436,000 after purchasing an additional 734,404 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,637,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 468,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $67.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

