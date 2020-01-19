Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €4.80 ($5.58) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.20 ($7.21).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.28 ($6.14) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.48 and a 200-day moving average of €5.55. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

