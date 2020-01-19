Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.37

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (LON:COD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.37 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.62 ($0.47), with a volume of 3466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.97 ($0.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,006.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,283.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,088.05.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.