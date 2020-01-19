Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Compugen has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $311.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.74.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Compugen by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compugen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

