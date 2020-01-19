Concrete Pumping’s (BBCP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of BBCP opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

