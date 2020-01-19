Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.50 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

