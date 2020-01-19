Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.98

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.98 and last traded at $127.77, with a volume of 36937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.54.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,797,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 696,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 564,569 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,535,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,321,000 after buying an additional 44,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 807,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 508,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,434,000 after buying an additional 191,125 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

