Cormark Comments on Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$566.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$562.93 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Raymond James set a C$215.00 price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital cut Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Boyd Group Income Fund stock opened at C$222.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$201.63 and a one year high of C$224.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

