Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €51.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.89 ($53.36).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €40.90 ($47.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.64. Covestro has a 1-year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 1-year high of €55.78 ($64.86).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.