Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on BREW. Cowen cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BREW opened at $16.42 on Friday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

